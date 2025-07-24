How did Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) fare last session?

While Molina Healthcare Inc has overperformed by 5.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOH fell by -34.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $365.23 to $175.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.80% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for MOH. Bernstein also rated MOH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $414 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2025. Wells Fargo March 05, 2025d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MOH, as published in its report on March 05, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from December 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $350 for MOH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Molina Healthcare Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 870.31K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MOH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.56%, with a loss of -11.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $286.00, showing growth from the present price of $190.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Molina Healthcare Inc Shares?

The USA based company Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) is one of the biggest names in Healthcare Plans. When comparing Molina Healthcare Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.33%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

