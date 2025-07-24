Have you been able to find a good deal on SoFi Technologies Inc’s shares?

While SoFi Technologies Inc has overperformed by 2.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOFI rose by 40.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.74 to $6.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.62% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citizens JMP on July 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SOFI. TD Cowen also rated SOFI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 11, 2025. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on June 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $20. Truist initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for SOFI, as published in its report on June 02, 2025. Citizens JMP’s report from April 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $17 for SOFI shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SoFi Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SOFI is recording an average volume of 68.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a gain of 0.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.53, showing decline from the present price of $21.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoFi Technologies Inc Shares?

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Credit Services market. When comparing SoFi Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 51.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 179.17%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

