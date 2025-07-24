Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s results reveal risk

While Groupon Inc has overperformed by 0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRPN rose by 181.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.26 to $7.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 93.11% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2024, Northland Capital started tracking Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) recommending Outperform. A report published by ROTH MKM on October 13, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GRPN. Goldman also rated GRPN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2022. JP Morgan March 01, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GRPN, as published in its report on March 01, 2021. Barclays’s report from January 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for GRPN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.79%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Groupon Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -90.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GRPN is recording an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.03%, with a gain of 4.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.67, showing decline from the present price of $34.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRPN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Groupon Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

