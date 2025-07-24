GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS)’s results reveal risk

While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 4.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDS rose by 54.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.50 to $9.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.94% in the last 200 days.

On July 16, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) to Overweight. A report published by Raymond James on March 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for GDS. Jefferies also Upgraded GDS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 18, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts February 25, 2025d the rating to Sector Perform on February 25, 2025, and set its price target from $26 to $37. Jefferies February 24, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for GDS, as published in its report on February 24, 2025. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.39%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GDS has an average volume of 2.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.53%, with a loss of -3.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.77, showing growth from the present price of $36.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GDS Holdings Limited ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

