Examining Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG) stock is warranted

While Penguin Solutions Inc has overperformed by 1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PENG rose by 29.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.94 to $14.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.03% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PENG) recommending Neutral. A report published by Loop Capital on January 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PENG. JMP Securities also rated PENG shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 18, 2024. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on November 01, 2024, and assigned a price target of $21. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PENG, as published in its report on October 16, 2024. Needham’s report from October 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $22 for PENG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Penguin Solutions Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PENG is registering an average volume of 862.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a gain of 1.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.12, showing growth from the present price of $24.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PENG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Penguin Solutions Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

