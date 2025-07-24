Examining Eventbrite Inc (EB) stock is warranted

While Eventbrite Inc has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EB fell by -25.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.43 to $1.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.98% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) to Neutral. A report published by Truist on August 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EB. Piper Sandler also Downgraded EB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2024. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EB, as published in its report on December 08, 2023. BWS Financial’s report from November 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12 for EB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Eventbrite Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 721.23K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.90%, with a gain of 6.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.20, showing growth from the present price of $2.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Eventbrite Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

EB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.41% at present.