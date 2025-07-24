Examining CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) stock is warranted

While CuriosityStream Inc has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURI rose by 210.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.01 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.44% in the last 200 days.

On May 07, 2025, Barrington Research Upgraded CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) to Outperform. A report published by Barrington Research on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CURI. JP Morgan also rated CURI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 17, 2021. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CURI, as published in its report on April 09, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from April 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CURI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barrington Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Investors in CuriosityStream Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.14 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CuriosityStream Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CURI is recording 873.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a gain of 7.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.65, showing growth from the present price of $4.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CuriosityStream Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CURI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.14% at present.