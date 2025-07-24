Examining Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) more closely is necessary

While Abeona Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABEO rose by 20.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.32 to $3.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.89% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ABEO. H.C. Wainwright also rated ABEO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 03, 2024. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on May 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $21. Cantor Fitzgerald November 11, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ABEO, as published in its report on November 11, 2020. B. Riley FBR’s report from September 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for ABEO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)

One of the most important indicators of Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -271.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ABEO is recording 1.80M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a gain of 7.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.93, showing growth from the present price of $6.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abeona Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

