Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Exact Sciences Corp has underperformed by -2.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXAS fell by -13.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.83 to $39.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.97% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) recommending Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on March 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for EXAS. Barclays also rated EXAS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 23, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on August 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $75. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for EXAS, as published in its report on June 27, 2024. Jefferies’s report from June 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $75 for EXAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.86%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Exact Sciences Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.89% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.88M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EXAS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.53%, with a loss of -9.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.04, showing growth from the present price of $48.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Exact Sciences Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

