Do investors need to be concerned about Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM)?

While Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR has underperformed by -3.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SQM rose by 8.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.89 to $29.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.70% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on August 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to 'Buy' for SQM. Berenberg also rated SQM shares as 'Hold', setting a target price of $35 on the company's shares in an initiating report dated July 31, 2024. Jefferies rated the stock to Buy on April 08, 2024, and set its price target from $52 to $62.80. Deutsche Bank changed its 'Buy' rating to 'Hold' for SQM, as published in its report on January 11, 2024. Scotiabank also rated the stock as 'Sector Outperform'.

Analysis of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.42%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SQM has an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.58%, with a gain of 9.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.07, showing growth from the present price of $39.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SQM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR Shares?

Specialty Chemicals giant Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) is based in the Chile and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 115.82%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

