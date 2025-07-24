Did NIO Inc ADR (NIO) perform well in the last session?

While NIO Inc ADR has underperformed by -1.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIO rose by 12.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.71 to $3.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.00% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, Goldman Upgraded NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on February 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NIO. Goldman November 25, 2024d the rating to Sell on November 25, 2024, and set its price target from $4.80 to $3.90. Macquarie November 20, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NIO, as published in its report on November 20, 2024. Macquarie’s report from October 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6.60 for NIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of NIO Inc ADR (NIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NIO Inc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -240.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 42.83M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.51%, with a gain of 19.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.83, showing decline from the present price of $4.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NIO Inc ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

