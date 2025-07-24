Did Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) perform well in the last session?

While Akebia Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 4.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKBA rose by 111.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.08 to $1.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 73.38% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) recommending Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on April 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AKBA. Jefferies also rated AKBA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 01, 2025. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on November 29, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4. H.C. Wainwright August 28, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AKBA, as published in its report on August 28, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from May 31, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for AKBA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 75.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AKBA is registering an average volume of 4.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a gain of 2.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.40, showing growth from the present price of $4.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akebia Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

