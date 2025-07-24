Concentrix Corp (CNXC) stock on the rise: An overview

While Concentrix Corp has overperformed by 1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNXC rose by 43.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.00 to $36.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.25% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2025, Barrington Research Reiterated Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) to Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CNXC. BofA Securities also Upgraded CNXC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 28, 2024. BofA Securities March 27, 2024d the rating to Underperform on March 27, 2024, and set its price target from $85 to $60. Redburn Atlantic initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CNXC, as published in its report on September 06, 2023. Scotiabank’s report from August 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $120 for CNXC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

The current dividend for CNXC investors is set at $1.30 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Concentrix Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CNXC is recording an average volume of 675.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.42%, with a gain of 10.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.67, showing growth from the present price of $62.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNXC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Concentrix Corp Shares?

Concentrix Corp (CNXC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Information Technology Services market. When comparing Concentrix Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -35.77%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CNXC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.75% at present.