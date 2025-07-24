Can you still get a good price for Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) Shares at this point?

While Orla Mining Ltd has underperformed by -6.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORLA rose by 113.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.83 to $3.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.46% in the last 200 days.

On February 04, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA) recommending Hold. A report published by Scotiabank on May 23, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ORLA. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on June 02, 2023, and assigned a price target of $7.25.

Analysis of Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 109.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Orla Mining Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ORLA has an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.66%, with a gain of 0.34% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Orla Mining Ltd Shares?

Gold giant Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Orla Mining Ltd shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19683.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -505.62%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

