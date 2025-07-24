Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) deserves deeper analysis

While Barnes & Noble Education Inc has overperformed by 5.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BNED fell by -8.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.40 to $7.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.68% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2021, Needham Reiterated Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on September 04, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BNED. Sidoti June 26, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BNED, as published in its report on June 26, 2019. Needham’s report from April 08, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7 for BNED shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.11%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BNED is recording an average volume of 409.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.71%, with a loss of -19.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BNED is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Barnes & Noble Education Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

