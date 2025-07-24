Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS)’s results reveal risk

While Aris Water Solutions Inc has overperformed by 2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARIS fell by -10.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.95 to $13.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.77% in the last 200 days.

On January 15, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARIS) to In-line. A report published by Citigroup on January 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARIS. JP Morgan also Downgraded ARIS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 06, 2024. Seaport Research Partners Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $15. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARIS, as published in its report on October 06, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from December 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $17 for ARIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ARIS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.49 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.52%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Aris Water Solutions Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARIS is recording an average volume of 741.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a loss of -2.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.55, showing growth from the present price of $21.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aris Water Solutions Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Utilities – Regulated Water sector, Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) is based in the USA. When comparing Aris Water Solutions Inc shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.13%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

