Are Duolingo Inc’shares a good deal?

While Duolingo Inc has overperformed by 1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DUOL rose by 10.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $544.93 to $145.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.19% in the last 200 days.

On June 25, 2025, Argus started tracking Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DUOL. Citizens JMP also Upgraded DUOL shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $400 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 18, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on January 24, 2025, and assigned a price target of $370. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for DUOL, as published in its report on December 19, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from December 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $375 for DUOL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Duolingo Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DUOL is recording an average volume of 937.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a loss of -0.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $493.44, showing growth from the present price of $359.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DUOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duolingo Inc Shares?

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Duolingo Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 179.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 27.26%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

