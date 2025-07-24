Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Are Burford Capital Limited’shares a good deal?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Burford Capital Limited has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BUR rose by 10.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.73 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.01% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Wedbush started tracking Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on September 06, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BUR. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on May 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BUR, as published in its report on June 04, 2021.

Analysis of Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

With BUR’s current dividend of $0.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 197.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Burford Capital Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BUR has an average volume of 1.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.47%, with a loss of -0.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.45, showing growth from the present price of $14.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Burford Capital Limited Shares?

Asset Management giant Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Burford Capital Limited shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 201.39%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

BUR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.24% at present.

