Are Ardent Health Inc’shares a good deal?

While Ardent Health Inc has overperformed by 5.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARDT fell by -35.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.72 to $10.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.95% in the last 200 days.

On July 16, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Ardent Health Inc (NYSE: ARDT) to Underperform. BofA Securities also Downgraded ARDT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 06, 2024. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on October 11, 2024, and assigned a price target of $24. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARDT, as published in its report on August 12, 2024. Stephens’s report from August 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for ARDT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ardent Health Inc (ARDT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ardent Health Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARDT has an average volume of 333.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.28%, with a loss of -7.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.24, showing growth from the present price of $11.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARDT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardent Health Inc Shares?

Medical Care Facilities giant Ardent Health Inc (ARDT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ardent Health Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 55.77%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 84.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

