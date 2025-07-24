Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARQT rose by 7.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.75 to $7.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.40% in the last 200 days.

On December 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on August 28, 2024, Initiated its previous 'Buy' rating for ARQT. Mizuho also Upgraded ARQT shares as 'Buy', setting a target price of $8 on the company's shares in a report dated January 03, 2024. Mizuho downgraded the rating to Neutral on October 26, 2023, and set its price target from $57 to $4. Goldman downgraded its 'Buy' rating to 'Neutral' for ARQT, as published in its report on October 13, 2023. Needham's report from September 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $46 for ARQT shares, giving the stock a 'Buy' rating. Goldman also rated the stock as 'Buy'.

Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARQT has an average volume of 1.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.36%, with a loss of -3.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.71, showing growth from the present price of $14.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARQT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

