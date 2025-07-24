Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) did well last session?

While Angiodynamic Inc has overperformed by 0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANGO rose by 0.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.50 to $5.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.12% in the last 200 days.

On July 16, 2025, Lake Street started tracking Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on April 05, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ANGO. H.C. Wainwright also rated ANGO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 25, 2023. Raymond James April 17, 2023d the rating to Outperform on April 17, 2023, and set its price target from $14 to $13. Canaccord Genuity October 15, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ANGO, as published in its report on October 15, 2021. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Angiodynamic Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ANGO is recording 626.83K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a gain of 7.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.25, showing growth from the present price of $9.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Angiodynamic Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

