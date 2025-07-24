AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While AMBAC Financial Group Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBC fell by -30.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.64 to $5.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.57% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Truist started tracking AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH MKM on September 18, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AMBC. Compass Point also Upgraded AMBC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2023. Compass Point Initiated an Neutral rating on November 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $18. MKM Partners May 12, 2017d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMBC, as published in its report on May 12, 2017. MKM Partners’s report from December 19, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AMBC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMBC is registering an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.59%, with a gain of 19.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AMBAC Financial Group Inc Shares?

A giant in the Insurance – Specialty market, AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) is based in the USA. When comparing AMBAC Financial Group Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 81.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -311.01%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

