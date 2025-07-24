AGH’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc’s (AGH) stock is trading at $1.55, marking a fall of -18.85% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -78.53% below its 52-week high of $7.22 and 198.08% above its 52-week low of $0.52. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -25.72% below the high and +178.50% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider AGH stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 6.94.AGH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.91, resulting in an 2.59 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH): Earnings History

If we examine Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

An overview of Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH) traded 1,746,295 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7154 and price change of +0.9549. With the moving average of $0.6489 and a price change of +0.9649, about 836,798 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AGH’s 100-day average volume is 1,179,938 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6647 and a price change of -3.8801.