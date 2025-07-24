Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Advantage Solutions Inc has overperformed by 10.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADV fell by -39.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.16 to $1.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.05% in the last 200 days.

On December 06, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADV) recommending Buy. Deutsche Bank also rated ADV shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. Goldman March 04, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 04, 2022, and set its price target from $12 to $7. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ADV, as published in its report on April 01, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ADV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.51%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Advantage Solutions Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.89% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ADV is recording 675.71K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.82%, with a gain of 31.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.83, showing growth from the present price of $1.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advantage Solutions Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

