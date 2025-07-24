A year in review: Mercer International Inc (MERC)’s performance in the last year

While Mercer International Inc has overperformed by 2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MERC fell by -46.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.28 to $3.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.82% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2024, CIBC Upgraded Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on August 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for MERC. CIBC also Downgraded MERC shares as ‘Sector Underperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 20, 2023. Credit Suisse February 10, 2023d the rating to Neutral on February 10, 2023, and set its price target from $18.50 to $15.50. CIBC January 10, 2023d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MERC, as published in its report on January 10, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from December 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for MERC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Mercer International Inc (MERC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MERC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.30 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Mercer International Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MERC is recording an average volume of 574.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.72%, with a loss of -5.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MERC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mercer International Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

