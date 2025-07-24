Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

A stock that deserves closer examination: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Within its last year performance, XERS rose by 51.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.07 to $2.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.82% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2024, Piper Sandler Downgraded Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for XERS. Craig Hallum also rated XERS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 28, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XERS, as published in its report on April 28, 2022. SVB Leerink’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6 for XERS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XERS has an average volume of 2.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.35%, with a loss of -2.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.30, showing growth from the present price of $5.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

XERS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.40% at present.

Hot this week

Industry

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...
Finance

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...
Companies

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...
Industry

Experts predict Newmont Corp’s (NEM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
In the current trading session, Newmont Corp's (NEM) stock...

Topics

Industry

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...
Finance

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...
Companies

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...
Industry

Experts predict Newmont Corp’s (NEM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
In the current trading session, Newmont Corp's (NEM) stock...
Finance

Analyzing TME’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)'s stock is trading...
Companies

Will Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)'s stock has witnessed a...
Market

A look at EQT’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, EQT Corp's (EQT) stock is trading at $52.55,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis
Next article
Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) did well last session?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.