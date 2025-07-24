A stock that deserves closer examination: Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH)

While Priority Technology Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRTH fell by -38.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.47 to $4.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.58% in the last 200 days.

On January 16, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) to Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on December 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PRTH. Keefe Bruyette also rated PRTH shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 16, 2023. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on July 31, 2023, and assigned a price target of $7. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PRTH, as published in its report on June 23, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from March 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for PRTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Priority Technology Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 57.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PRTH is recording 544.51K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.03%, with a loss of -1.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.80, showing growth from the present price of $7.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Priority Technology Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PRTH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.06% at present.