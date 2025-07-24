A stock that deserves closer examination: Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

While Genius Sports Limited has overperformed by 2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENI rose by 26.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.74 to $5.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.61% in the last 200 days.

On July 09, 2025, Arete started tracking Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on July 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GENI. BTIG Research also reiterated GENI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 22, 2025. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on April 21, 2025, and assigned a price target of $12. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GENI, as published in its report on March 18, 2025. Guggenheim’s report from March 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $12 for GENI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Genius Sports Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GENI is recording an average volume of 4.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.85%, with a gain of 1.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.94, showing growth from the present price of $10.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GENI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.61% at present.