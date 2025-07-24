A stock that deserves closer examination: Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

While Century Aluminum Co has overperformed by 1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CENX rose by 25.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.39 to $11.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.53% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) to Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on December 03, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CENX. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded CENX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 09, 2024. Wolfe Research July 11, 2023d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CENX, as published in its report on July 11, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from March 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CENX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Century Aluminum Co’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CENX is recording an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a gain of 16.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.50, showing decline from the present price of $22.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CENX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Century Aluminum Co Shares?

A leading company in the Aluminum sector, Century Aluminum Co (CENX) is based in the USA. When comparing Century Aluminum Co shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -87.99%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CENX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.07% at present.