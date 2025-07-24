A closer look at Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN)’s stock price trends

While Karman Holdings Inc has underperformed by -5.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRMN rose by 63.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.31 to $25.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.10% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2025, William Blair started tracking Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on March 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for KRMN. RBC Capital Mkts also rated KRMN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 10, 2025. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on March 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $38. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KRMN, as published in its report on March 10, 2025.

Analysis of Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Karman Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KRMN is recording an average volume of 936.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.72%, with a loss of -8.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.00, showing growth from the present price of $49.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Karman Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

