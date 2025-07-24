A closer look at Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) is warranted

While Helmerich & Payne, Inc has overperformed by 7.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HP fell by -46.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.39 to $14.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.01% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on May 19, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HP. TD Cowen also reiterated HP shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Underweight rating on March 27, 2025, and assigned a price target of $27. Evercore ISI January 15, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for HP, as published in its report on January 15, 2025. Citigroup’s report from January 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $40 for HP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP)

Investors in Helmerich & Payne, Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.75 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Helmerich & Payne, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HP is recording 2.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a gain of 9.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.81, showing growth from the present price of $17.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helmerich & Payne, Inc Shares?

The Oil & Gas Drilling market is dominated by Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) based in the USA. When comparing Helmerich & Payne, Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -98.51%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

