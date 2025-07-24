A closer look at Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) is warranted

While Alx Oncology Holdings Inc has overperformed by 5.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALXO fell by -69.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.84 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on December 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ALXO. Stifel also Downgraded ALXO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 08, 2024. Jefferies December 08, 2023d the rating to Buy on December 08, 2023, and set its price target from $8 to $18. Jefferies December 22, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ALXO, as published in its report on December 22, 2021. Stifel’s report from September 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $106 for ALXO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -102.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 513.68K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALXO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.42%, with a gain of 8.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALXO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alx Oncology Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ALXO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.04% at present.