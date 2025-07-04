Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)’s stock decline to 33.26 per share

While Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XENE fell by -15.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.00 to $26.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.06% in the last 200 days.

On May 07, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) recommending Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on February 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for XENE. Raymond James also rated XENE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 10, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 01, 2024, and assigned a price target of $53. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XENE, as published in its report on January 04, 2024. Robert W. Baird’s report from December 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $63 for XENE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

In order to gain a clear picture of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.30M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for XENE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.89%, with a gain of 3.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.18, showing growth from the present price of $33.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XENE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.