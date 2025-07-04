Subscribe
Wingstop Inc WING’s stock price gains traction on Thursday

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Wingstop Inc has overperformed by 0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WING rose by 15.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $433.86 to $204.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.76% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, BTIG Research Reiterated Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) to Buy. A report published by Truist on May 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WING. Goldman also reiterated WING shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $310 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 01, 2025. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for WING, as published in its report on March 26, 2025. Guggenheim’s report from February 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $280 for WING shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Wingstop Inc (WING)

The current dividend for WING investors is set at $1.08 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Wingstop Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WING is recording an average volume of 849.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a loss of -4.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $360.62, showing growth from the present price of $327.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WING is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wingstop Inc Shares?

Wingstop Inc (WING) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Restaurants market. When comparing Wingstop Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 231.87%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

