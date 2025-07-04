What was Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX)’s performance in the last session?

While Power Solutions International Inc has overperformed by 11.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSIX rose by 162.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.07 to $7.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 142.97% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.22%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Power Solutions International Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 185.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 375.65K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PSIX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.94%, with a gain of 14.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.00, showing decline from the present price of $78.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Power Solutions International Inc Shares?

The USA based company Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Industrial Machinery. When comparing Power Solutions International Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 167.19%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 71.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.