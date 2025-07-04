What was FormFactor Inc (FORM)’s performance in the last session?

While FormFactor Inc has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FORM fell by -17.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.62 to $22.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.68% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) to Neutral. A report published by Needham on January 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for FORM. Citigroup also Upgraded FORM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Hold on October 31, 2024, but set its price target from $60 to $44. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for FORM, as published in its report on August 01, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from May 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $48 for FORM shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of FormFactor Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FORM is recording 817.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.57%, with a gain of 2.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.38, showing growth from the present price of $36.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FORM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FormFactor Inc Shares?

The Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market is dominated by FormFactor Inc (FORM) based in the USA. When comparing FormFactor Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -70.38%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.