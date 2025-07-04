What was DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC)’s performance in the last session?

While DDC Enterprise Ltd has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DDC rose by 174.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.22 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 109.69% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -45.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DDC is registering an average volume of 141.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.99%, with a gain of 19.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DDC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DDC Enterprise Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.