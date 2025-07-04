What technical indicators reveal about PACK stock

While Ranpak Holdings Corp has overperformed by 0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACK fell by -45.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.04 to $2.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.95% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK) recommending Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on August 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PACK. Goldman also rated PACK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 24, 2021. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on August 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PACK, as published in its report on April 26, 2021.

Analysis of Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ranpak Holdings Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.89% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 490.93K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PACK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a gain of 4.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ranpak Holdings Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.