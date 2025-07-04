What technical indicators reveal about NNBR stock

While NN Inc has overperformed by 1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NNBR fell by -29.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.67 to $1.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.42% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2024, Noble Capital Markets started tracking NN Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Lake Street on August 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NNBR. CJS Securities September 22, 2020d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Market Outperform’ for NNBR, as published in its report on September 22, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of NN Inc (NNBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NN Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NNBR is recording 313.98K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.76%, with a gain of 18.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NNBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NN Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

