What is the investor’s view on Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA)?

While Motorcar Parts of America Inc has overperformed by 0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MPAA rose by 63.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.72 to $5.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.84% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NASDAQ: MPAA) recommending Overweight. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 11, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MPAA. B. Riley FBR also rated MPAA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2020. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on June 19, 2020, and assigned a price target of $21. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MPAA, as published in its report on September 04, 2019. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Motorcar Parts of America Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MPAA is recording an average volume of 187.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.55%, with a gain of 19.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MPAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Motorcar Parts of America Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.