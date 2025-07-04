Was there any good news for Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) stock in the last session?

While Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YMAB fell by -45.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.11 to $3.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.08% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) to Underperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 18, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for YMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated YMAB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 16, 2024. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on June 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $21. Wedbush May 10, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for YMAB, as published in its report on May 10, 2023. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 229.25K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YMAB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.24%, with a loss of -10.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.58, showing growth from the present price of $4.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YMAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.