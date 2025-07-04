Was there any good news for TopBuild Corp (BLD) stock in the last session?

While TopBuild Corp has overperformed by 0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLD rose by 11.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $495.68 to $266.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.48% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) recommending Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on December 16, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for BLD. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on March 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $470. Loop Capital January 08, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BLD, as published in its report on January 08, 2024. Truist’s report from January 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $410 for BLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.55%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of TopBuild Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BLD is recording 378.00K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.63%, with a gain of 8.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $349.73, showing growth from the present price of $347.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TopBuild Corp Shares?

The Engineering & Construction market is dominated by TopBuild Corp (BLD) based in the USA. When comparing TopBuild Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.62%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.