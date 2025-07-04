VSEC (VSE Corp) has impressive results

While VSE Corp has underperformed by -1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSEC rose by 34.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $140.64 to $73.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.14% in the last 200 days.

On August 14, 2024, Jefferies started tracking VSE Corp (NASDAQ: VSEC) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on June 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VSEC. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded VSEC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts May 18, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on May 18, 2022, and set its price target from $65 to $48. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VSEC, as published in its report on October 22, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from May 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $61 for VSEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of VSE Corp (VSEC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of VSEC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.01%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of VSE Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VSEC is recording an average volume of 262.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.45%, with a gain of 0.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $148.75, showing growth from the present price of $127.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VSE Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Aerospace & Defense sector, VSE Corp (VSEC) is based in the USA. When comparing VSE Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 161.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -6.73%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.