Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) requires closer examination

While Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNDA rose by 3.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.36 to $3.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.40% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 11, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for VNDA. Jefferies also Downgraded VNDA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on May 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. Citigroup January 14, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VNDA, as published in its report on January 14, 2021. Citigroup’s report from October 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14 for VNDA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VNDA is registering an average volume of 517.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.35%, with a gain of 3.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.67, showing growth from the present price of $4.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNDA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.