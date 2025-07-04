Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) requires closer examination

While Tyra Biosciences Inc has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TYRA fell by -28.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.60 to $6.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.87% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA) recommending Overweight. A report published by UBS on January 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TYRA. BofA Securities also Upgraded TYRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 18, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on August 15, 2024, and assigned a price target of $33. BofA Securities December 15, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TYRA, as published in its report on December 15, 2023. Wedbush’s report from June 30, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $27 for TYRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA)

One of the most important indicators of Tyra Biosciences Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TYRA is recording 358.07K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.52%, with a gain of 1.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.14, showing growth from the present price of $10.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TYRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tyra Biosciences Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.