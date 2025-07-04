Traeger Inc (COOK) did well last session?

Within its last year performance, COOK fell by -22.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.97 to $1.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.83% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) to Market Perform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on March 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for COOK. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated COOK shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on March 08, 2024, but set its price target from $5 to $4.50. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for COOK, as published in its report on December 12, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $3 for COOK shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Traeger Inc (COOK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.13%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Traeger Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 425.53K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for COOK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.96%, with a gain of 5.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.28, showing growth from the present price of $1.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COOK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Traeger Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.