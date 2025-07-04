Titan International, Inc (TWI) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Titan International, Inc has underperformed by -1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWI rose by 57.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.86 to $5.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.69% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Titan International, Inc (NYSE: TWI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TWI. DA Davidson also rated TWI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2024. Sidoti April 18, 2017d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TWI, as published in its report on April 18, 2017. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Titan International, Inc (TWI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.76%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Titan International, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TWI is recording 642.25K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a gain of 2.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.60, showing growth from the present price of $10.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Titan International, Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

