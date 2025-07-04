The Patrick Industries, Inc (PATK) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Patrick Industries, Inc has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PATK rose by 18.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.26 to $69.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.18% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Patrick Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: PATK) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on October 01, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PATK. The Benchmark Company also rated PATK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 29, 2024. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on December 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $105. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PATK, as published in its report on April 19, 2023. DA Davidson’s report from August 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $65 for PATK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Patrick Industries, Inc (PATK)

PATK currently pays a dividend of $1.57 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Patrick Industries, Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 368.04K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PATK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a gain of 7.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $98.00, showing decline from the present price of $98.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PATK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Patrick Industries, Inc Shares?

The USA based company Patrick Industries, Inc (PATK) is one of the biggest names in Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. When comparing Patrick Industries, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.86%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.