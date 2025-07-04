Technical analysis of RF Industries Ltd (RFIL) stock chart patterns

While RF Industries Ltd has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RFIL rose by 67.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.78 to $3.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.50% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RFIL) recommending Buy. A report published by Wm Smith on July 01, 2014, Initiated its previous ‘Not Rated’ rating for RFIL.

Analysis of RF Industries Ltd (RFIL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of RF Industries Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RFIL is recording an average volume of 56.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.69%, with a gain of 16.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.25, showing decline from the present price of $6.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RFIL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RF Industries Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.