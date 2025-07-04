Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR) stock: A year of ups and downs

Within its last year performance, SNYR fell by -26.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.00 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.83% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2025, ROTH MKM started tracking Synergy CHC Corp (NASDAQ: SNYR) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Synergy CHC Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SNYR is recording an average volume of 1.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.94%, with a gain of 29.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNYR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synergy CHC Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Medical Distribution sector, Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR) is based in the USA. When comparing Synergy CHC Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -87.36%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 82.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.